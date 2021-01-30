Amid all the transfer speculations surrounding Lionel Messi, reports suggest that the Barcelona skipper is starting to believe in the club again and might stay back. This could be a big move as rumours of him leaving Camp Nou have been rife. It is believed that Messi – who has been linked to Manchester City and PSG – has not come close to signing. Also Read - Amidst Uncertainty Over Lionel Messi's Future And Financial Crisis, Barcelona's Next-Gen Give a Lifeline to Drowning Ship

Spanish publication Deportes Cuatro reckons the Barca captain is starting to believe in Barca again and sees some 'green shoots' emerging at Camp Nou both in the team and at management level.

Messi also realises that there is no guarantee he will win the Champions League if he leaves Barcelona – a club he started his career with and has won six Ballon D'Or awards.

Earlier in 2020, Messi made headlines after expressing his desire to leave Camp Nou after Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

Soon after the announcement, Messi made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at Barcelona as he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club that has given him everything. Also, the then President Josep Maria Bartomeu refused to let him go.

But with Barcelona playing some fine football under manager Ronald Koeman, Messi seems to have started believing in a future at the club.

Nothing is confirmed, the matter remains in the assessment zone and Messi is expected to monitor the situation from time to time.

Fans would be excited to see Messi stay back at Barcelona as most associate him with the Spanish club and cannot think of him donning another jersey.