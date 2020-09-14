Lionel Messi – who made a dramatic U-turn over his transfer and decided to stay back at Camp Nou – misbehaved with his opponent Javier Ribelles – who had the duty of man-marking the Argentine legend – during a warm-up match against Gimnastic on Saturday. Barcelona won the match in which Messi made his return to the side he joined a couple of decades back. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe to be Lionel Messi's Successor at Barcelona?

The Barca skipper played for 45 minutes and got into a heated altercation of words with Ribelles – who is the one who narrated what happened quoted by RT.com. Also Read - Neymar's Response to Alvaro Gonzalez Claiming he Wasn't Racist, Says 'You Have no Character'

“What are you doing, idiot? Do you want to stop kicking me, a**hole?” Ribelles recounted Messi saying to him at one point on the pitch. Also Read - Lionel Messi to be Asked by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to Accept Wage Cut Amid COVID Pandemic

Ribelles felt Messi felt uneasy with him being marked well.

“It was clear that Messi could not turn, because if he does and faces you it is very complicated. In one of those that he is going to receive from his back, I will give him everything, with his feet, his hands, with the chest,” he added.

Barcelona won the match 3-1, but seems like Messi is not in a good frame of mind with all that has happened around him in the last month. And it all started with the humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

After the knock out of the tournament, Messi decided to end its contract and move elsewhere. The six-time Ballon D’Or-winner also gave a formal application to the club. Reports suggested that Guardiola is in touch with him and Messi could rejoin forces with him.

But, there was a change of heart as Messi did not want to get into a tussle with the club that has given him everything.