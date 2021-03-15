Following the UEFA Champions League early exit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, things have gone downhill for Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi – who missed a penalty in the high-profile game. The media and the fans have targetted Messi after the UCL exit and amid all of this, a video has surfaced on social space – where the Barcelona captain lashing out at a fan who was filming him without his permission. Also Read - Lionel Messi is Insurmountable, Hope he Stays at Barcelona For Many More Seasons: Xavi

The Argentinian was inside his car in Camp Nou when being filmed.

"Why do you keep filming the same video if you have already done this many times?

“They’ve already made a lot of videos. You can’t spend all day here. Do you think it’s normal doing the same every time? Stop,” Messi said in the video which has surfaced of him.

Messi has certainly not been in good headspace because of his rift with the club. Speculations are that he will head out of Camp Nou at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end. Reports suggest that PSG would be eyeing signing him up. It is believed that his father has already left Barcelona to start talks with potential buyers. Reports have confirmed that PSG players have been asked not to speak about Messi amid transfer speculations.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are trying their very best to hold onto their favourite son. It will be an uphill task for them to convince the Argentine icon.

Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona’s great Lionel Messi to stay with the Catalan Giants for many more years. Messi is all set to overtake Xavi’s tally of most appearances for Barcelona as he is just one short from him with 766 and is expected to match in Monday’s clash against Huesca at the Camp Nou.