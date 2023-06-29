Home

Messi has played a 5-minute role in 'Los Protectores', where the former Barcelona man plays himself. The clipping of the series has gone viral on social media and the fans just can't get enough of the new venture of the Little Magician.

Lionel Messi Makes His Acting Debut In Argentine Television Series 'Los Protectores'. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi after winning every possible accolades in football has now decided to enter the film industry as the 36-year old World Cup winning Argentine skipper recently made his debut in an Argentine TV series.

El debut actoral de Messi en Los Protectores, la serie de Adrián Suar. Me vuelvo loco. pic.twitter.com/mWWo9jRXnV — Messismo (@Messismo10) June 26, 2023

In the 5-minute scene, three football agents is seen offering Messi a business venture, giving him the opportunity to play in multiple clubs everyday across all Argentine divisions.

Messi seemed to be a bit surprised and not impressed initially, but after when things eased down, the Argentine superstar finally agreed to support a business venture to help young Argentine footballers move to Europe for competitive football.

The Los Protectores series can be watched on Star+ platform and it has an IMDB rating of 6.5.

Coming to the real world, Messi recently played two friendly matches in Argentina to bid farewell to his former mates in Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Roman Riquelme.

The Argentine will be moving to the United States in July after agreeing to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami CF.

The ex PSG man as of now is expected to make his debut for the Florida-based club on 21st July against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.

