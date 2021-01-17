All is not well in Camp Nou! After Barcelona edged Real Sociedad via penalties in the Super Cup semi-finals, Lionel Messi reportedly got into a bust-up with goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen. The cameras caught the clash between the two Barca veterans. It is no secret that things are not right between the two footballers, but over the last week – it seems to have deteriorated further. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Bianconeri Ready to Extend Juventus Star's Contract to be Extended by a Year

According to Sportslens, the two Barcelona stars did not shake hands after the match and that is what upset the German goalkeeper. Messi – who was not participating in the match due to an injury – shook hands with everybody after the win. It was Stegen who was the hero of the match as he bailed out the Spanish giants in the penalty shootout. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Have Played Together at Barcelona: Former Real Madrid President Makes Shocking Revelation Ahead of Transfer Season

The feud has created a big problem in the Barca ranks. It would be interesting to see how the management deals with the current crisis. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Level as Joint-Top Scorer in Football History, Twitterverse Hails Juventus Star For Record Feat

Messi has been a part of Barca for nearly two decades, while the German has been at Camp Nou for seven-long seasons. Both the players have enjoyed massive success at the club. While Messi went on to win six Ballon D’Or titles, Stegen became the No 1 goalkeeper at Barca.

The current development between the two players will only add to the problems for Barca – who are dealing with many issues at the same time like lack of consistency, presidential elections, and Messi contract completion.

It is reportedly believed that Messi would be leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season and go elsewhere. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain emerge as the frontrunners to get the services of the Argentinian.