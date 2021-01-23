Lionel Messi does not seem to be having the best time of his life and hence he is contemplating a move out of Camp Nou in the upcoming season. In a first-ever, Messi does not feature in FIFA 21 Team of the Year’s starting XI. This has happened for the first time since Ultimate Team was introduced in 2009. The Barcelona skipper has missed out on France’s young superstar Kylian Mbappe. Also Read - Czech FA Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Still Not Top-Scorer as Josef Bican Netted 821 Goals

With over 10 million votes from 185 countries, EA Sports officially unveiled the Team of the Year for the latest title in the franchise. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany's Robert Lewandowski found themselves in the starting XI along with Bruno Fernandes, De Bruyne.

Brazil football icon Pele did not pick both Messi and Ronaldo in his FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, Messi faces a two-match ban following his first-ever red card for Barcelona during the Super Cup final against Atheltic Bilbao. Barcelona lost the summit clash 3-2, while Messi was red-carded in the 120th-minute of the match.

The Spanish FA have turned down the Club’s appeal against the Argentine’s two-game ban so the striker misses Sunday’s fixture against Eleche. The striker and skipper of Barca have not been 100 per cent fit off late after picking up an injury – not so long back.

The Argentine star is currently being linked to Manchester City and a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola, while some other reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to get Messi on board.