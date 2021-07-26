New Delhi: Brazil football legend Ronaldinho wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona for many more years. Messi contract at Barcelona came to an end on June 30 but it has been reported that he will soon sign a new contract with the Blaugrana who are going through a financial crisis.Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Joins GOAT Debate

Barcelona are currently working on getting rid of some players to produce finance for the 34-year-old's new contract.

Ronaldinho who enjoyed a dream spell at the Catalan Giants during his five-year stint said Messi is the history of Barcelona.

“He must stay, he is the history of Barca, Ronaldinho told TuttoMercatoWeb

The legendary footballer further said that no one should touch the no 10 jersey at Barcelona when Messi retires from football.

When Messi retires, which I hope will be in a long time, he can leave the No 10 there and nobody will touch it again,” he said.

Messi recently won the Copa America 2021 to end his senior international drought as Argentina also achieved the South America glory after 28 years.

He had an outstanding Copa America 2021 as he became the first player ever at an international tournament to be top scorer, top assist provider, win the golden ball, and win the championship.

Messi has agreed to a new contract with his old club – FC Barcelona, claims a report in Goal.com on Wednesday. The new deal will see Messi take a whopping 50 per cent pay-cut in order to help the club balance the books.

The 34-year-old won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey 7 times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.