Lionel Messi added another feather to his cap after being named football's GOAT at the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday night. One could argue that Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the coveted award as he has won five Champions League titles, while Messi has won it four times with Barcelona.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady was named NFL’s GOAT, Michael Jordan NBA’s, while the title of NHL GOAT went to Wayne Gretzky. Also Read - Live Streaming Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Preview - All You Need to Know About Super Bowl LV 2021

Messi was named football's GOAT by the NFL on the basis that he's won the Champions League four times and that is exactly what has stirred controversy.

Here is how fans are expressing their disagreement with the decision:

🗣️ ‘Hey NFL the 🐐 in soccer is Cristiano – Get it right 🤬’ Messi was named football’s GOAT during the Super Bowl for winning four Champions Leagues 👀https://t.co/eDIZq3zobu — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi bagged the best “men’s player of the decade” award on Sunday. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named Messi in the top position ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Andres Iniesta.

The Barca icon had a dream run in the last decade, bagging six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, two Champions Leagues, and four Ballon d’Ors. In the ongoing La Liga season, the 33-year old has once again emerged as the lone shining spot for the struggling Barcelona by scoring 12 goals and two assists in 18 La Liga, and three goals and two assists in four Champions League fixtures.