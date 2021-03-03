Hours ahead of the much-awaited Copa Del Rey semi-final second-leg clash against Sevilla, Barcelona announced a 20-man squad for the game on Thursday. The big news apart from Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi featuring in the squad is the return of Pedro – who was seemingly out for two weeks following a calf injury. Also Read - BarcaGate Scandal Update: Former President Josep Maria Bartomeu Released After Arrest

Ronald Araujo and Miralem Pjanic both miss out with ankle injuries, while Ansu Fati (knee), Philippe Coutinho (knee), and Sergi Roberto (thigh) were on the list of absentees for this one.

Trailing 0-2, Barcelona would look to up their game at Camp Nou and register a win to see them through to the final.

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 28. Óscar Mingueza

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 12. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 27. Ilaix Moriba

Forwards: 7. Antoine Griezmann, 9. Martin Braithwaite, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Francisco Trincão

From Messi keen on moving out of Camp Nou to ex-President of the club – Josep Maria Bartomeu finding himself in trouble, the Blaugrana have seen it all in the last fortnight. It would be interesting to see if the problems start showing up during the game.

Predicted starting XI (3-5-2):

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembélé