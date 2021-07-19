New Delhi: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez opened up on his camaraderie with captain Lionel Messi after the two inspired their team to the Copa America 2021 glory. Martinez had a heroic night against Colombia as he saved three shots in penalty shots to guide Argentina to the final of the mega tournament.Also Read - Lionel Messi Edges Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Record With Copa America Post With 19.9 Mn Likes

The 28-year-old glovesman said he wishes to play alongside Messi in the club football too as it will make him a better goalkeeper.

"You say 'he made the players excited', me too and I'm a goalkeeper. I wish I had played every match in a league with him. I would be a much better goalkeeper," told Dario Ole.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper said he would do anything for Messi and even die for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I would offer my life for him, I would die for him. I’d rather he won Copa America than me. And That’s the truth. Live every Argentinean,” he said.

Martinez left Arsenal last season to join Aston Villa where he got much more game time as he himself admitted to getting better at his new club.

“I got much better [with Aston Villa] but with the national team, I got better by 10% or 15%. You know when you watch Dragon Ball Z as a kid? I’m Vegeta and when I played with Messi, I turned into Super Saiyan,” he added.

Messi led Argentina to Copa America Title for the first time since 1993 with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the summit clash.

The 34-year-old had an outstanding Copa America 2021 as he became the first player ever at an international tournament to be top scorer, top assist provider, win the golden ball, and win the championship. The Copa America glory has given a huge boost to Messi winning his record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or this year.