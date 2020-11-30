Lionel Messi is arguably one of the biggest footballing icons of the modern generation. Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Inter Milan wanted to sign a young Messi in 2006 for a whopping €250m. Adding further, Laporta said that he had to convince the Argentine to stay back at Camp Nou and not leave for Inter Milan. Also Read - We Hope Lionel Messi Can Be Seduced Into Staying at Barcelona: Gerard Pique

“He always had offers: in 2006 Moratti gave me 250 million and said no, there I saw the esteem of Messi and his family for Barcelona,” the 58-year-old said at a press conference announcing his candidacy for the next set of presidential elections in January. Also Read - Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos Register 2-0 Win Over 10-Man Inter in Champions League

He also revealed how Messi’s father had to be convinced that his son would achieve great success at Camp Nou. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Pay Heartfelt Tribute to 'Eternal' Diego Maradona

“His father asked me what I would do as a father and I told him, that the best thing was to stay, I told him that we would make a team that would accompany him to achieve the greatest successes, that would touch the glory and make history. I saw his love for the club, the city ​​and country,” he added further.

Earlier in the year, Messi had expressed his wish to move out of Camp Nou after Barca’s humiliating exit from the Champions League with an 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. Soon the 33-year old made a U-turn on his desire to move out as he did not want to drag the football club to court as he had started his career and achieved the highs in.

His family also played a pivotal role in him having a change of heart. He is now currently playing for the club this season and is expected to play a key role. Messi recently got nominated for FIFA Men’s Best Awards 2020.