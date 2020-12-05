After Brazilian star, Neymar expressed his desire to play alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has now said that the reunion is being planned. Speaking to Sport.es, Khelaïfi reckoned the reunion would be ‘incredible’. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Criticised For CR7's Transfer to Juventus

"Getting Neymar and Messi back in the same team, even if it's just for two years, would be incredible," he said.

Adding further, PSG will get in touch with the Barcelona icon in January as that is when he will be free for talks.

“Reuniting Neymar and Messi in the same team is an option that Paris Saint-Germain are considering. Knowing that Messi is free to talk to other teams in January, now is the time to make contact,” he added.

Not wanting to get ahead of themselves, Khelaifi refrained from disclosing too many details as he reckoned his statement could be misinterpreted in many ways.

“The club has shown it’s capable of things that you would think are out of reach with Ney and Kylian Mbappe in the same summer. It would be idiotic and a little unprofessional to not think or work on a player that is free next summer and has one of his best friends at the club,” he added further.

Earlier in the year, Messi had conveyed to the Barcelona management that he wanted to end his contract following a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. His decision had sent shockwaves across the footballing circuit.

There were talks that he was in touch with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola and was inclined to move to Etihad.

Amid all speculations, Messi made a massive U-turn as he decided to stay back at Camp Nou and not drag the club that has given him everything to the court.