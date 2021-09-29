Parc de Princes: Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint Germain form arguably the best-attacking line in the world currently. All three players are prolific scorers and to see them play together has been a treat for fans. On Tuesday, it was another treat for the fans of the holy trinity as a picture of the three shirtless inside the PSG locker room went viral after they beat Man City 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League clash.Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After PSG Beat Man City 2-0 in UEFA Champions league Clash, Calls it 'A Perfect Night'

Here is the picture posted on PSG’s official social media pages: Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal in PSG Shirt in 2-0 Win Over Man City, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Also Read - UCL 2021-22: Will Lionel Messi Play Against Manchester City? PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino Provides Update

Here is how fans are reacting:

Nothing to see here just 3 players who are clear of Pristiano Penaldo — Travis (@TraviisFCB) September 28, 2021

The trio that will conquer Europe soon🔥 — Bangha Randy Jones🇨🇲🇰🇪🇳🇬 (@BanghaJones) September 28, 2021

This is gonna be the Barcelona trio we had in 2015🤝❤️😹😹

Just give Paris the @ucl — La Meme Baron (@llm_baron) September 28, 2021

Best trio after msn, we are lucky to witness greatness. — La🎵olu the film Scorer (@OlaoluOmitowoju) September 28, 2021

Now this is the PSG we all live♥️😍 kodwa Mbappe😋 — African Child ♋ (@Modiegi_moh) September 29, 2021

Dangerous forward line but Leo is the GOAT — Pierre Liquor 104 (@Pierrestylish11) September 28, 2021

Messi, who had picked up a knee injury that forced him to miss two games, made a comeback to the side after two games and started alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

After two games, City are third on three points after their first defeat in a group stage game since 2018 ended an 18-match unbeaten run, a point behind PSG and Club Brugge, who won 2-1 at RB Leipzig.