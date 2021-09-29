Parc de Princes: Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint Germain form arguably the best-attacking line in the world currently. All three players are prolific scorers and to see them play together has been a treat for fans. On Tuesday, it was another treat for the fans of the holy trinity as a picture of the three shirtless inside the PSG locker room went viral after they beat Man City 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League clash.Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After PSG Beat Man City 2-0 in UEFA Champions league Clash, Calls it 'A Perfect Night'
Messi, who had picked up a knee injury that forced him to miss two games, made a comeback to the side after two games and started alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
After two games, City are third on three points after their first defeat in a group stage game since 2018 ended an 18-match unbeaten run, a point behind PSG and Club Brugge, who won 2-1 at RB Leipzig.