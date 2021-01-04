Lionel Messi missed out on the prestigious L’Equipe’s World 2020 XI side as the Barcelona star was not picked in a side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Robert Lewandowski. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: Five Records That Await Star Juventus Footballer in 2021

From his rift with Barcelona to the club being thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Argentinian football icon did not have 2020 to remember. In 2020, the 33-year old scored 31 goals across competitions.

After the Champions League exit, Messi informed the management that he wanted his contract to be ended as he wanted to leave Camp Nou.

Later, he made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at the club for the season. In an interview, he revealed he had a change of heart as he did not want to drag the club – where he has enjoyed all his success – to court. It seemed like an emotional call taken by Messi, but he also said that his family was the other reason.

Currently, Messi – whose contract expires in six months – has made himself available for clubs to try and buy him. Reports suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will look to acquire his services.

The grapevine has it that Messi is inclined to reunite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

He has just recovered from a right ankle injury and joined Barcelona for the upcoming season. Fans of Barca will hope that the team management can convince him to reconsider his decision of leaving the club he started his career from.

After beating Huesca 1-0, Barcelona lock horns with Athletic Club on January 7.

Apart from Ronaldo, Neymar, and Lewandowski; L’Equipe’s 2020 World XI also features big names like Sergio Ramos, Manuel Neuer, and Kevin De Bruyne among others.

L’Equipe’s 2020 World XI:

Manuel Neuer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Joshua Kimmich, Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk