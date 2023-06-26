Home

Lionel Messi on Trying to Break Cristiano Ronaldo’s Records, Says “Just a Little Bit”

With the two players in the twilight of their careers, question are still being asked.

Messi and Ronaldo have 12 Ballon d'or between them (File Photo)

Paris: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballer of the generation if not ever. While their records speaks volumes about their achievement, the two also enjoy a massive fanbase and time and again get compared to each other. With the two players in the twilight of their careers, question are still being asked. Recently, Messi was asked about if he thinks about breaking Ronaldo’s record. To this, Messi said: “No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don’t focus on that anymore.

“I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups,” he told beIN Sport.

“I was lucky enough to win everything, and that’s really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions,” he added.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of Messi looking to leave PSG. It is not certain where the Argentine will head. There are massive speculations over his future.

The footballing superstar turned 36 on Saturday.

“It had been a long time since I had spent a birthday in Rosario, with my family and my friends,” Messi was quoted as saying by ESPN Argentina.

“As I said at the time. It was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the national team. It was just luck that they did not raise a cup,” he added.

