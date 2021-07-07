New Delhi: Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi took to his Instagram handle after Argentina beat Colombia in the Copa America 2021 semifinal by 3-2 on penalties. Messi provided the crucial assist to Lautaro Martinez in the seventh minute of the game to help his team take the lead. Also Read - Match Highlights Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Semifinal Updates: Emiliano Martinez the Hero as Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on Penalties to Enter the Final

However, Colombia bounced back into the contest in the second half as Luiz Diaz scored in the 61st minute. It was even stevens as both teams came up with their best. Argentina had 49% of possession whereas Colombia shared 51% of the possession. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

Messi’s team took 13 shots whereas Colombia came up with 14 shots. Both the teams had four each shots on target. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept his nerves in the penalties as Men in Blue and White won by 3-2. Also Read - Lionel Messi Plays With Bleeding Ankle During Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Semi-Final

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was once again at his absolute best. Messi came up with some incredible dribbling skills and bamboozled Colombia’s defence. The linchpin was simply unbelievable and also copped a nasty challenge from Colombia defense.

In fact, Argentina’s number 10 played with an bleeding ankle after sustaining the injury but didn’t go off the field.

Messi wrote on his Instagram post, “Verified Orgulloso y feliz de pertenecer a este grupo!!! Un objetivo más cumplido… Gracias Dios por seguir regalándome estos momentos. Vamos por la gloria. Dibu, sin palabras, te lo mereces BESTIA!!! 👏🏻🇦🇷”.

It translates to “Proud and happy to belong to this group !!! One more goal accomplished … Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments. We go for the glory. Draw, without words, you deserve it BEAST !!!”.

Argentina has ticked the right boxes in the ongoing Copa America 2021 and they will look to continue the good show. Messi’s team will face Brazil in the final of the tournament.