Lionel Messi Opens Up For First Time After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022; Check Instagram Post

Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup trophy as he deplanes in Buenos Aires. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has spoken for the first time after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi, along with the whole Argentine contingent landed in Buenos Aires with the trophy on Tuesday. Messi scored twice in the final against France on Sunday in while the game ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

In the penalty shootout, Messi scored for Argentine as his team won 4-2 to claim their third title. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final.

“If you give your life for a dream, risking everything to make it a reality, then, the world is in your hands,” Messi said in his Instagram post.

Messi scored seven goals in the tournament and also became the first player to score in every stages in the tournament. He was also awarded the Golden Ball which is given to the Player of the Tournament.