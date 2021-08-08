New Delhi: Lionel Messi opened up on his Barcelona exit in an emotional press conference on Sunday. Messi broke down while addressing the media and said it is the most difficult moment of his career. The 34-year-old will leave the club after 21 years as he joined the club in 2000 after a club official Charly Rexach writes and signs his first contract with Barcelona on a napkin. Messi won 35 trophies during his 17-year-long stint with Barcelona which also includes four Champions League trophies.Also Read - Lionel Messi Reveals Transfer Talks With Paris Saint-Germain: "Nothing is Confirmed"

Messi took the club to several heights and made it one of the most dominant football teams of the last decade. He himself won record six- Ballon d'Or while playing at the Catalan giants.

"This is the most difficult moment of my career," Messi said.

The Argentine legend said he has been very tough moments in his career but he always got a chance to avenge himself but not this time as another chapter of his career starts from here.

I have been through tough moments, defeats… but the next day you go back to training and you have another chance to avenge yourself. I am not coming back to train, I am not coming back to the pitch, I am not coming back. That isn’t going to happen here, it’s the end. Now another chapter starts,” he added.

The 34-year-old further talked about Barcelona coping without his services and said that the club is more important than anyone as people will get used to it.

“The squad is great, other players will arrive, players come and go, the club is more important than anyone as Laporta said.

“People will get used to it. It might be strange at start but they will get used to it,” he added.