Lionel Messi Opens Up On His Retirement Plans, Says ‘Anything Can Happen’

The World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi accepted that the next Copa America 2024 will be difficult.

Lionel Messi. (Pic: Twitter)

Buenos Aires: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi opened up on his chances of playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and said that anything can happen before the next ‘Football Fiesta’.

While speaking in an interview with Argentina’s Star+, the eight-time Ballon d’Or said that he is not currently thinking about the World Cup. The 36-year-old added that at his age the normal thing will be not taking part in the forthcoming prestigious tournament, but still, he will see.

“I’m not thinking about the World Cup and I’m not saying 100 per cent that I won’t be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won’t be there. Then we’ll see,” Messi said.

The World Cup-winning captain accepted that the next Copa America 2024 will be difficult. He added that he will contribute to ‘La Albiceleste’ till the time he feels well.

“Maybe we’ll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it’s difficult. As long as I feel I’m well and can continue to contribute, I’m going to do it. Today all I’m thinking about is getting to the Copa America. After that, time will tell if I’m there or not,” he added.

The Inter Miami footballer further spoke up on his retirement plans and said that he wants to be with the team more than ever after winning the previous World Cup with Argentina.

“I’m going to arrive at an age that, normally, doesn’t allow me to play in the World Cup. I said I don’t think I’m going to be there. It looked like after the World Cup I was retiring and it was the opposite. Now I want to be there more than ever,” he further added.

Earlier, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

