New Delhi: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate never gets old in Football. Many fans and experts have always been divided on the topic that who is a better player between the two talisman Footballers. Both of these star players have always matched each other in their respective careers and they have given a thrilling time to their fans as well the pundits.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have their own strengths. Ronaldo is fast despite being 36-year old whereas Messi can still break through any team's defence with his incredible dribbling skills.

Meanwhile, as Euro 2020 and Copa America are running simultaneously, it gave another chance for the fans to compare the two magicians of our time. Ronaldo scored five goals for Portugal before the defending champions were knocked out by Belgium (1-0) in the Round of 16 match. The Portuguese was playing at the top of his game but didn't quite receive support from his teammates.

On the other hand, Messi continues to do Messi things. The 34-year old scored a brace against Bolivia to help Argentina enter the Quarterfinals of ongoing Copa America 2021 with ease. Messi scored in the 33rd minute through a penalty and then scored his second in the 42nd minute as Argentina defeated Bolivia comprehensively by 4-1.

And as expected and as always is the case, it started the comparison on Twitter between the two star players of the sport. The Twitter fans gave Messi the edge over Ronaldo as the Argentine scored a brace.

Here are a few reactions:

Goal contributions in major international tournament Knockout stages: Messi 🇦🇷 – 17 Ronaldo 🇵🇹 – 6 pic.twitter.com/uGso3LLB6p — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) June 27, 2021

Messi is frequently owning the Copa and ronaldo knocked out of euros — YNWA (@DMLFC96) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile…Bruno, Ronaldo, Modric, Benzema, Ngolo, Mbappe,Depay and Pogba are now football fans. Messi is the player. #EURO2020 — KIMONDA (@OkunyaOuma) June 29, 2021

Messi got another penalty today. That gives him 4 more international penalties than Ronaldo. — Jeff Teves (@JeffTeves85) June 29, 2021