Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers of the modern era and both the icons enjoy a massive fanbase. It is often debated among footballing circles about who is better – Messi or Ronaldo. Former English striker Michael Owen weighed in on the topic and gave his opinion on the two footballing geniuses. Also Read - ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, LaLiga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on November 22 Sunday

Speaking to BT Sport (quotes via Mirror Football), Owen felt Ronaldo was better than Messi. Also Read - It Was a Dream to Play Alongside 'Only Number One' Lionel Messi: Ivan Rakitic

“Goalscoring is the hardest art in football and [Ronaldo] makes it look so easy. Head, left foot, right foot,” Owen said. Also Read - 'I'm Tired of Being Everyone's Problem at Barcelona' - Lionel Messi Hits Back at Critics

Recently, Ronaldo became the second player in the history of the game to score more than 100 international goals.

Adding further, Owen reckoned Messi has a decent header but feels Ronaldo has more attributes than the Argentine.

“Messi is a decent header of a ball but if you’re looking at all-round players, you go head-to-head with Messi and Ronaldo, you’d say Ronaldo has a lot more different attributes let’s say,” he added.

Owen also reckoned that Ronaldo is quicker on both his feet and is an all-round player.

“He’s (Ronaldo) probably always been quicker, right foot, left foot and header of a ball. I think Messi is outstanding in certain attributes but as an all-round physique, Ronaldo is such an all-round player.”

Meanwhile, with Juventus and Barcelona being drawn in the same group in the ongoing UEFA Champions League, CR7 and Messi are set to go head to head at this stage of the competition for the first time ever.

Last season was not memorable for either of the two as none of them could make it to the last four of UCL for the first time since 2005. This season they would like to change that stat.