Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – two of the greatest footballers of the generation and there has been, as expected, massive debate among fans as to who is better. Former English attacking-midfielder Paul Scholes has weighed in on the debate and has picked the Argentine over the Portuguese striker.
Scholes feels Messi is better than Ronaldo.
"I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo — and the greatest of them all is Messi," Scholes wrote in his column for The Independent.
Scoles – who has played against Messi on four occasions – feels he is cut above the rest.
He recalled an incident involving Messi from 2008 in a Champions League semi-final at the Old Trafford stadium.
He explained in his column: “It was a moment I will never forget. He went past me, I stuck out my leg and Lionel Messi went over. This was at Old Trafford in 2008 in the second leg of our Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and, with the score 1-0 to us, I had fouled him in our area.
Scholes said he always remembers that tackle with Messi and how the Argentine deceived the former English star.
“When I think about our win over Barcelona in that game, on our way to the second Champions League title of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, I always remember that tackle. Yes, I scored the only goal of the tie, and it was one of my better ones. But I will never forget that couple of seconds when the best footballer in the world deceived me into fouling him and I waited for the world to fall in,” he added.