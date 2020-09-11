Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – two of the greatest footballers of the generation and there has been, as expected, massive debate among fans as to who is better. Former English attacking-midfielder Paul Scholes has weighed in on the debate and has picked the Argentine over the Portuguese striker. Also Read - FIFA 21 Player Ratings List: Lionel Messi Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as Best Footballer in EA Sports' Latest Game

Scholes feels Messi is better than Ronaldo.

"I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo — and the greatest of them all is Messi," Scholes wrote in his column for The Independent.

Scoles – who has played against Messi on four occasions – feels he is cut above the rest.

He recalled an incident involving Messi from 2008 in a Champions League semi-final at the Old Trafford stadium.