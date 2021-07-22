Old Trafford: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers ever, if not the best. Thanks to a massive fanbase the two footballing icons enjoy, there is a massive debate and speculations around them. After Messi recently won his first international title with Argentina, his stocks have expectedly spiked. Manchester United star Mason Greenwood is the latest to join the ‘Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT’ debate.Also Read - Lionel Messi is a Great Person; Will Always Respect Him, Says Yerry Mina Despite Copa America 2021 Clash

The young star took sides and chose Messi over Ronaldo. During an exclusive fans' Q&A session, Mason said: "For me, it's always got to be Messi," said the Bradford-born youngster.

"For me, he's just on another planet," he added.

Hailing him as ‘amazing’, Greenwood lavished praise on the Juventus striker as well.

“Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer. But to do what Messi does at his size, what he’s done for Barcelona and winning that trophy for Argentina, he is just on another level,” he said.

Greenwood also confessed the stepover move as being one of his favourites. He also reveals being an admirer of Brazil’s Ronaldo as he too was a stepover specialist.

“My favourite skill move was the stepover and I still use it to this day. It’s my favourite skill move. I used to watch the Brazilian Ronaldo, as he would always pull one out on the goalkeepers and defenders. I used to practice at the parks and stuff and used to do it in training sessions, then that would lead on to games. And, now, it’s just stuck with me, it’s a little skill move that I practice.”