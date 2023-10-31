Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona After Winning 8th Ballon D’Or – WATCH

Home

Ballon D'or: Dedicating the prestigious award to Maradona, who would have turned 63 yesterday, Messi recalled the legend in his speech.

Paris: It was a night to remember for Lionel Messi in Paris as he bagged his record eighth Ballon D’or award. While the result was on the cards, it was heartwarming to see how Messi remembered another legend, Diego Maradona, in his acceptance speech. Dedicating the prestigious award to Maradona, who would have turned 63 yesterday, Messi recalled the legend in his speech.

“Today I wanted to mention Diego [Maradona],” the 36-year-old said. “There’s no better place to wish him happy birthday than here, around many people loving football, as he wanted. Wherever you are, Diego… happy birthday. This [award] also goes to you.”

Lionel Messi paying tribute to Diego Maradona, who would have turned 63 today in his #BallonDor acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/ikYGBcR0nP — ⚽⚽⚽ (@ElijahKyama_) October 30, 2023

“This award comes hand in hand with what has been achieved with the Argentina team. This is a gift to the players, coaching staff and the all people in Argentina”, Messi also said during his speech.

With this 8th title, Messi becomes the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to win the prestigious award. He rounds off 2023 with three big awards apart from the Ballon D’or – FIFA The Best and the Laureus Award.

A year after missing out on the shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, and despite leaving top-level European soccer behind, Messi has recovered his crown.

He won the sport’s biggest individual prize due to his tremendous World Cup. In Qatar, Messi was involved in 10 goals for Argentina, scoring seven and assisting three. He scored twice in the final against France.

His final season with PSG was less shiny. Although PSG won a record-extending 11th French league, it again exited the Champions League in the round of 16.

