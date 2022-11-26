Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona After Being Criticised by Legend’s Son

Messi uploaded a picture of Maradona from his playing days without any caption. It is no secret that Messi was close to Maradona.

Messi uploaded a picture of the Argentina legend in action ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 clash against Mexico. (Image: Twitter)

Qatar: Lionel Messi has faced the heat on social space following Argentina’s shock loss versus Saudi Arabia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of Argentina’s second game on Sunday versus Mexico, Messi shared a picture of Diego Maradona on the second death anniversary of the legend. Messi uploaded a picture of Maradona from his playing days without any caption. It is no secret that Messi was close to Maradona.

Messi’s gesture comes days after Maradona’s son Diego Sinagra criticised the Argentine captain following the shock loss versus Saudi Arabia. Following the defeat to Green Falcons in the opener, Maradona’s son Sinagra said, “I am devastated by this defeat.”

“The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who do not understand football. We are talking about two different planets, but I do not want to immediately throw the cross at Lionel,” he added.