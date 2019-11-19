Captain Lionel Messi led from the front and scored an added-time penalty which allowed Argentina to hold Uruguay on to a 2-2 draw in a friendly match in Israel. Messi played a part in both Argentina goals, assisting the first before converting a penalty as twice Argentina came from behind and extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

Messi’s team was clearly the better of the two sides fell behind in the 34th minute when after a nice build-up from Luis Suarez and an equally fine assist from Lucas Torreira, Edinson Cavani struck the ball from close range and scored the opening goal of the match. The crowd got behind Messi and the Argentine captain did not disappoint.

On fire, Messi orchestrated four challenges in the first half before finally his efforts finally paid off. In the 63rd minute, a smooth free kick from Messi was headed by Sergio Aguero for the ball to find the back of the net. But it took Luis Suarez just six minutes to pout Uruguay back in the lead. Answering to Barcelona teammate Messi’s strike, Suarez scored with a free kick of his own, beating goalkeeper Esteban Andrada into the top corner.

For the remaining 21 minutes, Uruguay played safe and seemed to be on their way to a win, but the final laugh went to Messi, who scored two minutes past the stoppage time. Aguero connected a brilliant header only to be saved by Martin Campana. However, Martin Caceres handled the ball in stoppage time earning Argentina a crucial penalty and Messi coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.