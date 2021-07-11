New Delhi: Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni was all praise for Lionel Messi after the 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final on Sunday. After the game, Scaloni went on to reveal that Messi played with a hamstring problem in the semis against Colombia and the final. Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Beat Brazil 1-0 to Win Copa America 2021

"If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you'd love him even more. Lionel Messi played against Colombia and Brazil with hamstring problems. You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina ended their 28-year-old drought at the Copa.

Scaloni, who has worked with Messi from close quarters, hailed his never-give-up attitude.

“The 34-year old had shown his frustration with the defeats, retiring after losing the 2016 Copa America to Chile only to return to the international fold a few weeks later. In the end, he did not throw in the towel and he succeeded,” Scaloni said.

The Argentine manager also spoke of the close relationship he shares with Messi.

“I have a relationship that is different than the (usual) coach-player relationship. It’s closer. We greet each other, we hug each other, and I am eternally grateful to him and his teammates,” Scaloni added.

In the match, Messi did not score a goal, but made a couple of flashy runs which got fans excited. In the fag end of the match, Messi missed a sitter. Yet, he finished with the most goals in the tournament. After the game, Messi took to Twitter and thanked his fans for all the support.