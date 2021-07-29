New Delhi: Lionel Messi is easily one of the most popular footballers in the world, if not the most popular. More than a million eyes are etched on every move of the Argentine. Recently, Messi – who is a core family man – was shared a clip on Instagram, where he was seen playing football with his adorable kids. The video with over 17 Mn views has already gone viral.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Following Break After Copa America Success

All the three kids – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro – were playing football with their father. Looks like these are visuals from Messi's recent Miami vacation. In the clip, fans can also get a glimpse of the footballer's wife – Antonella Roccuzzo.

Here is the video that has gone viral:

Earlier, Messi was the star for Argentina in the recently concluded Copa America in Brazil. He led the side to their first international win since 1993. It was also a big moment for the player personally as he won his first international title as well.

Meanwhile, there is much speculation over the future of the 34-year-old after his contract with Barcelona expired in July, making him a free agent for the first time ever.

Clubs like Manchester City and PSG have been linked with him, but there is no clarity on what Messi is thinking.

The 34-year-old is not due to return to training until August 2, along with Sergio Aguero and Emerson Royal, and will not link up with the rest of his teammates until later in the week when they return.