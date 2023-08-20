Home

Lionel Messi Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Son Mateo After Inter Miami Lift Leagues Cup | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi scored one goal in regulation time and scored another during a penalty shootout as Inter Miami clinched Leagues Cup beating Nashville in the final.

Lionel Messi with sone Mateo and wife Antonela. (image: Twitter)

Miami: Lionel Messi is a dotting father. It was once again proved as the Argentine was spotted playing rock paper scissors with his son Mateo after he led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy on Sunday. Inter Miami defeated Nashville 10-9 on penalties to clinch Leagues Cup.

Leo vs Mateo – who wins this? pic.twitter.com/KKzsAaYqoW — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 20, 2023

