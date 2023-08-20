Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Lionel Messi Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Son Mateo After Inter Miami Lift Leagues Cup | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Son Mateo After Inter Miami Lift Leagues Cup | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi scored one goal in regulation time and scored another during a penalty shootout as Inter Miami clinched Leagues Cup beating Nashville in the final.

Updated: August 20, 2023 2:02 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Lionel Messi son, Lionel Messi's son name, Lionel Messi family, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Inter Miami goal, Lionel Messi in Leagues Cup final goal, Lionel Messi in leagues cup, Lionel Messi goal video, Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Inter Miami lift Leagues Cup, Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Inter Miami, Inter Miami vs Nashville, Inter Miami CF vs Nashville, Inter Miami vs Nashville live stream, Inter Miami vs Nashville score, Inter Miami vs Nashville live telecast in india, Inter Miami vs Nashville match time in india, Inter Miami vs Nashville match time, Inter Miami CF, Leagues Cup, Leagues Cup 2023, Leagues Cup MLS, Leagues Cup Final, DeAndre Yedlin, DeAndre Yedlin Lionel Messi,
Lionel Messi with sone Mateo and wife Antonela. (image: Twitter)

Miami: Lionel Messi is a dotting father. It was once again proved as the Argentine was spotted playing rock paper scissors with his son Mateo after he led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy on Sunday. Inter Miami defeated Nashville 10-9 on penalties to clinch Leagues Cup.

Also Read:

Trending Now


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.