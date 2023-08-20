Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Lionel Messi Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Son Mateo After Inter Miami Lift Leagues Cup | WATCH VIDEO
Lionel Messi scored one goal in regulation time and scored another during a penalty shootout as Inter Miami clinched Leagues Cup beating Nashville in the final.
Miami: Lionel Messi is a dotting father. It was once again proved as the Argentine was spotted playing rock paper scissors with his son Mateo after he led Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy on Sunday. Inter Miami defeated Nashville 10-9 on penalties to clinch Leagues Cup.
Trending Now
Leo vs Mateo – who wins this? pic.twitter.com/KKzsAaYqoW
— Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 20, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you