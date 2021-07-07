New Delhi: Lionel Messi once again showed why he is considered the best in the world as he battled pain, yet never gave up during Argentina’s Copa America semi-final versus Colombia on Tuesday. After a Frank Fabra tackle, Messi was on the ground in pain. He also injured his ankle which started bleeding, but that did not stop him from continuing on. Also Read - Live Argentina vs Colombia Match Score And Updates Copa America 2021 Semifinal: Argentina 1-1 Colombia ! Penalties to Decide the Winner !

It is a big game for Argentina and Messi and they started the game in brilliant fashion. Messi set up Lautaro Martinez, who broke the deadlock in the seventh minute of the game. But Argentina looked rusty after that and they paid heavily for that when Luis Diaz found the equaliser in the 61st-minute of the semis.

Messi was unstoppable, but he could not find the back of the net.

Yet his effort and determination is surely got social media talking. Fans are saluting the Argentine skipper for his commitment to continue with a bleeding ankle.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Lionel Messi’s ankle has been bleeding after a challenge from Frank Fabra. pic.twitter.com/BuTLzNNVZS — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) July 7, 2021

Argentina in the finals

and because of this man

The man with blood on his foot #LionelMessi #argentinavscolombia #GOAT pic.twitter.com/hN6b4vFDz8 — Hikmat Tareen (@HikmatTareen4) July 7, 2021

Lionel Messi’s ankle has been bleeding after a challenge from Fabra. MY F*** GOAT pic.twitter.com/ExRWMarMMY — SARA (@sarajbz) July 7, 2021

Me parece una obviedad pero aclararlo no viene mal,Lionel Messi está a la altura del Diego y de cualquier otro astro de la historia de este deporte,

tu tobillo ahora es solo una demostración y una refutación a estas líneas, gracias por la emoción señor Diez 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/sOj3qidW9N — Tomi (@Tomilucero22) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Argentina edged past Colombia via penalties. Argentina will now lock horns with Brazil in the summit clash.