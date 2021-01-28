Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won hearts with his classy gesture after Rayo Vallecano clash in the Copa del Ray. Messi guided the Catalan giants to a 2-1 win as Barcelona enter last eight of the Spanish Cup. Messi scored an equalizer in the 69th minute to cancel out Fran Garcia’s opener. Also Read - Barcelona Want FIFA Action in PSG's 'Disrespectful' Pursuit of Lionel Messi

After the game, Messi waited on the pitch and posed photos with the ball boys from Rayo Vallecano. The gesture won many hearts as the visual went viral on social media.

Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 wast the last on the pitch after Barcelona's game last night, he stayed to take photos with Rayo Vallecano's ballboys. 👏 [@tsf_podcast] #FCBlive #Messi pic.twitter.com/Up2DCZcY6e — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 28, 2021

Messi was at his best during the Vallecano game and troubled their defence with his brilliant skills. It was Messi’s comeback game after a brief two-match ban which he received for his Red Card against Athletic Bilbao in the final of Spanish Super Cup final.

The Argentine has been in sensational form in 2021 as he has netted five goals in as many games for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also announced the presidential election will be held on March 7. The club is going through a financial crisis and the presential elections are going to play a crucial role in the club’s rejuvenation.

“In line with the decisions of the Managing Commission, on 15 January and today, and after having been obliged to postpone the elections from their original date due to the restrictions imposed but the Generalitat de Catalunya (Catalan Autonomous Government) because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Commission has decided to hold the election for the Board of Directors on 7 March 2021, uninterrupted from 9.00 am CET until 9.00 pm CET simultaneously at the various election stations,” the club said in a statement.

Messi is also expected to leave Barcelona after the season as the European clubs are targetting to acquire his sign as a free agent.

French giants Paris-Saint Germain and Premier League’s Manchester City are in pole position to sign Messi looking at his hefty wage bill.