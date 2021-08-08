New Delhi: Argentina football legend Lionel Messi posted an emotional message on his social media accounts after parting ways with Barcelona. Messi, who held a press conference on Sunday addressing his exit, posted a couple of photos from events and said he would have liked to leave the club differently.Also Read - Here's Why Barcelona Might Not Retire Iconic Number 10 Jersey After Lionel Messi Exit

Messi won a total of 35 trophies during his 17-year stint with Barcelona where he scored 672 goals in 778 games. Also Read - Twitterati Meltdown After Lionel Messi's Emotional Press Conference at Barcelona

“I would have liked to leave differently but I guess never a goodbye can be a nice thing… I would have loved to stay here, I did everything with that goal and in the end it wasn’t given. I only have words of thanks to everyone who joined me in so many years at the club. And for our fans, who gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, I also gave everything for this shirt. I’m leaving but it’s not a goodbye, just a later. Hooray for Barça!!!,” Messi posted on Instagram. Also Read - Lionel Messi Admits He Was Ready to Take 50 Per Cent Wage Cut to Stay at Barcelona

The 34-year-old forward, who is departing after more than two decades of playing for the club and setting several goal-scoring records for Barca, has been a free agent since July 1 when his contract with the club expired.

The Argentinian, who had guided his country to title triumph over arch-rivals Brazil in Copa America last month, had verbally agreed on a new deal on reduced wages, but the Catalan club pulled the plug at the last minute due to La Liga Financial Fair Play.



Messi himself admitted that he wanted to stay at the club and even ready to take a 50 per cent wage cut but Barcelona’s financial conditions are worse than expected which didn’t allow the club to offer him a contract.

The Argentine is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be reunited with his former Barcelona teammate and good friend Neymar Jr.