New Delhi: Trouble in paradise. If giving bitter rivals Real Madrid an edge in the La Liga title race wasn't enough, Spanish giants FC Barcelona have another headache to deal with now. Their most prized possession Lionel Messi is reportedly not interested in extending his stay beyond 2021 at Camp Nou.

Messi's current contract runs till 2021 and until recently, he was locked in negotiations for a renewal from which he now seems to have pulled out of, reports radio station Cadena Ser.

Messi is apparently unhappy with what has been transpiring at Barcelona on and off the field.

Recent spate of draws mean the defending champions are now four points adrift of Real at the top of the La Liga standings and Messi isn’t happy to be blamed for their off-colour show since the league resumed after coronavirus lockdown.

Additionally, sensitive information being leaked to the media has also irked the Argentine footballer.

Messi had the option to leave the club free this summer due to a clause in his contract but chose to stay until 2021.

There have been media reports claiming the six-time Ballon d’Or winner wishes to finish his professional career with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys from where he was signed by Barcelona as a teenager.

Elsewhere, Premier League giants Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola have also keen interest in bringing the talisman to Etihad should an opportunity arise.

Despite all the speculations, Barcelona are confident to secure his services.