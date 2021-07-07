New Delhi: Lionel Messi once again produced a stellar performance for Argentina in the Copa America semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday. The La Albiceleste managed to beat Colombia in the penalty shootout to set up a summit clash against Brazil.Also Read - Dance Now! Lionel Messi Tells Former Barcelona Teammate Yerry Mina After Penalty Miss in Copa America Semifinal

The 34-year-old played a crucial role in Argentina’s journey to the final as Colombia also faced the wrath of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Also Read - Leading From Front: 'Passionate' Lionel Messi Displays His Aggressive Side During Penalty Shootout Against Colombia | WATCH

Messi provided an exquisite assist to Lautaro Martinez in the 7th minute of the match as Argentina took an early lead. The Argentine captain controlled the whole game with his unreal skills and passing which made life difficult for Colombia players. Also Read - One More Goal Accomplished: Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Win Copa America 2021 Semifinal

A couple of videos on social media went viral which demonstrate how Messi caused trouble for Colombia in the crucial contest.

Lionel Messi contre la Colombie en 1/2 de Copa America. 🇦🇷 Indécent. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CakJKqGhl4 — Messi The Goatesque (@MessiGoatesque) July 7, 2021

The all-time top-scorer for Argentina played with a bleeding ankle in the second half and still cause chaos in the Colombia camp with his top-class skills.

Messi also converted the first penalty shot into the goal during the shootout to give Argentina an early edge. The prolific player has been on the top of the Golden shoe race in Copa America 2021 with four goals while his five assists also made him a prime contender for player of the tournament.

After the match, Messi also shared a post on Instagram where he expressed his pleasure after reaching the final.

“Proud and happy to belong to this group !!! One more goal accomplished … Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments. We go for the glory. Dibu, without words, you deserve it BEAST !!!” Messi posted on Instagram.