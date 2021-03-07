Lionel Messi displayed his astonishing skills once again to set up Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga to move closer to table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Messi provided two assists to two different generations of Barcelona players in the crucial contest. Also Read - Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch OSA vs BARCA Live Football Match Online And on TV

In the initial stage of the game, Osasuna were impressive with their counter-attacking style which Barcelona's defense contained in most of the occasion. Although it was the 30th minute in the game when Messi gave an outrageous pass to left-back Jordi Alba from behind the defensive line.

Alba didn't make any mistake and decided to take the shot by himself as he hit a powerful one which went past the head of Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

After that Barcelona controlled the game with heavy possession. In the second-half, Ronald Koeman made five changes to keep his players fresh for upcoming matches. Meanwhile, Messi stayed in the middle in case of any damage protection in the later stages of the game.

The Argentine in the 83rd minute provided another assist to young substitute Ilaix Moriba, who confidently backed his skills and curl a shot into the corner of the net.

It was the maiden goal for Ilaix for Barcelona in the senior team as after the game he thanked Messi for assisting him and Koeman for giving him chances.

“From the first game, Koeman told me to look to score and that is what I did,” said Ilaix. “Messi gave me the pass and I don’t know how I cut back … but I shot and it went in. I will never forget this. I will take this to my grave.”

Koeman also talked about the emergence of young players in Barcelona camp and said it’s important to bring some fresh air into the team.

“We are proud to give opportunities to the young players” Koeman said. “They are demanding a chance because they are the future of the club. It is important to bring some fresh air into the team. Playing for Barcelona, you are obligated to win, but if we can do so while introducing young players and the changes we are making, then even better.”