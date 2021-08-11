Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Streaming

It could be a historic day in Paris on Wednesday as ex-Barcelona legend Lionel Messi would address the fans in his first press conference at PSG. From a week back, talks and whispers had started. It was also reported that Messi has finalised his jersey No at PSG as 19.

Wearing a T-shirt that read "This is Paris," Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris.

It is reported that Messi has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the French football club PSG.

When is Lionel Messi’s first press conference as a PSG player?

A press conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday ( August 11) at 11 a.m. (2.30 PM IST)

Follow live on PSG.TV from 10 a.m. Watch PSG unveiling Lionel Messi here – https://www.psg.fr/psg-tv. It is understood that Messi will be unveiled at Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, in the same as PSG had announced Neymar back in 2017.

Earlier, Barca President Joan Laporta revealed that Messi wanted to stay at Camp Nou and an agreement was also reached, but things did not materialise.

Messi reunites with Neymar. Messi and Neymar have enjoyed a lot of success together at Camp Nou and hence it would excite fans like never before.

Recently, the 34-year-old Argentine won his first international title with the national side. Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America. Neymar was a part of that game as he went head-to-head against his old Barca mate. Messi was seen consoling his friend Neymar after Brazil lost.