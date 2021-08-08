New Delhi: Like every good thing in the world comes to an end, it is the end of Lionel Messi’s era at Barcelona. The star striker and the club could not finalise the deal but Barcelona confirmed that the talisman will leave the club due to the financial obligations of the LA Liga. In fact, Messi had become a free agent on 1st July after his contract expired on 30th June but the club confirmed that Messi will soon sign a new contract of five years despite wage cut but it wasn’t to be.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional, in Tears During Press Conference Will Make Your Heart Break!

As expected Messi was very emotional during his final press conference for Barcelona. Messi gave his gratitude to the club for supporting him through his glorious career and his stay of 17 years. Messi added that he was ready to stay at Barcelona despite wage cut and under any condition.

Messi savoured great success while playing at the club for 17 years in which he scored 672 goals, bagged a total of 34 trophies and won six Ballon d'Or awards in his glorious stay at the iconic club. Messi made a total of 778 appearances for the club. In fact, Messi stated that he never wanted to leave the club and it is a very emotional moment for him

Meanwhile, there are reports surfacing that Messi would go on to join PSG Saint-Germain but the star forward confirmed that it is one of the possibilities but nothing is confirmed yet.

Lionel Messi said in the press conference, “Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received a lot of calls after the Barcelona statement. We’re talking about it”.

In fact, it has been reported that Messi’s contract with the club is all but final. Messi has received a two-year contract deal from the French club.

Messi and Barcelona fans have been in shock after the contract could not be finalised between the two parties earlier in the week. It would be interesting to note Messi’s next move. The 34-year old will now make a new start but it isn’t to be easy for the legendary footballer.