Home

Sports

Lionel Messi Pulls Out Of Argentina’s International Friendly Against Indonesia, Leaves Tim Garuda Fans Vexed

Lionel Messi Pulls Out Of Argentina’s International Friendly Against Indonesia, Leaves Tim Garuda Fans Vexed

Messi will not be travelling to Jakarta and will be given an early release.

Lionel Messi Pulls Out Of Argentina's International Friendly Against Indonesia, Leaves Tim Garuda Fans Vexed. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has pulled off a big upset to the surprise of Indonesian football fans as the 35-year old World Champion omitted himself from the upcoming international friendly against Indonesia, which is scheduled to take place on Monday 19th June.

Messi returned to international duties against Australia on Thursday after making a surprising move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF. Against the Socceroos, the former Barcelona and PSG man scored his fastest ever goal in his career in 80 seconds and mesmerised the Beijing crowd with his impeccable dribbling and great vision of the game. He scored one and was involved in another goal as the 3-time world champions got the better of the Australians by 2-0.

You may like to read

But in the following match of the international break, Messi will not be playing any part in the Indonesia game as per journalist Gaston Edul. The Argentine will not be travelling to Jakarta and will be given an early release, so that he an enjoy his off-season holidays with his family.

On hearing this news, the Indonesians are not happy as they bought tickets in huge numbers, just to see the great man play live. This will be the first time, Argentina will be going head to head with Tim Garuda.

It has been a long season for the Argentine, who also competed in the World Cup back in November and December. So in a way, we can say that the superstar footballer deserved a vacation.

In the recently concluded season, Messi scored 21 goals and assisted 20 times in 41 games for PSG. He ended the 2022-23 club campaign with a second Ligue 1 trophy and also the Trophee des Champions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.