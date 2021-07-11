New Delhi: Lionel Messi was over the moon as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America 2021 Final on Sunday. With the win, Messi ended his 16-year-long wait for an international title. With five goals to his name, Messi was also declared as the player of the tournament. After the game, Messi took to Instagram and gave his first reaction after the historic win.Also Read - WATCH: Lionel Messi Gives Family Goals After Copa America 2021 Win, Video Calls Wife Antonella Roccuzzo to Celebrate Win

Messi wrote: "What a beautiful madness !!! This is amazing, thank you god !!! WE ARE CHAMPIONS THE SHELL OF YOUR MOTHER !!!!!! Come on damn."

He also shared a picture with the silverware he had waited all these years for.

The 34-year-old got extremely emotional after the final whistle went off. He was seen in tears while his teammates tossed him in the air to celebrate the win. An elated Messi also consoled a tearful Neymar after the match. Emotions were running high at Maracana stadium on Sunday. The high emotions was a testament to what the result meant for the two football icons of the modern generation.