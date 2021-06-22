New Delhi: Lionel Messi played a crucial part on Monday night as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 in a Copa America 2021 clash to make it to the quarter-final. Messi played a pivotal role in helping Argentina win two out of their three matches in the Group A stage. In the first two games, Messi also picked up the man-of-the-match award. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Sends Paraguayan Defender Packing With His Deft Touch in Copa America 2021 Clash

After the game on Monday night, an elated Messi – who joined Javier Mascherano for most appearances for Argentina – hailed the latter. Calling it an important victory, Messi expressed his love for Argentina and the light blue jersey. Messi, who turns 34 this week, hailed Mascherano as a friend and said how much he admires and respects him.

Messi on Instagram wrote: "Another important victory to continue growing. Proud to have been able to wear the light blue and white as many times as my friend Masche (@ mascherano14) whom I love very much, I always respected and admired."

Messi would now be expected to deliver in the knockout stages. Despite helping set up the only goal, Messi did not find the back of the net.

In 147 games for Argentina, Messi has scored 73 goals and has provided 43 assists.

Argentina now has a full week to rest and is back in action for the group stage finale next Monday against Bolivia needing only a point to finish in the top two — and avoid Brazil in the quarterfinals.