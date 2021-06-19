New Delhi: After a stalemate against Chile, Lionel Messi’s Argentina finally registered their first win in the ongoing Copa America 2021 game when they beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday night. Messi, at 34, played an important role in the match as he provided the all-important cross to Guido Rodriguez, who headed the ball in to give Argentina the lead. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Inch-Perfect Assists Helps Guido Rodriguez Score During Argentina-Uruguay Copa America Clash

After the game, an elated Messi reacted and pointed out the importance of the win and the fact that there is finally some peace of mind, but he also cautioned his teammates of complacency and there is a long way to go. Messi took to Instagram and shared a picture of his teammates in the dressing-room after the match. Messi captioned the post as: "Come on fuck !!! It was important to win today. This will give us peace of mind for what is coming will continue to be hard."

Earlier, Messi had expressed his desire to clinch the title for Argentina. The win over Uruguay takes Argentina on top of Group B after two games. Argentina is yet to be defeated in the tournament. Lionel Scaloni’s side are now 15 games unbeaten.

Another magical Messi assist. Another great result for @Argentina ☑️ Lionel Scaloni’s side are now 15 games unbeaten @CopaAmerica | @TeamMessipic.twitter.com/SKHl4KUpHM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 19, 2021

During the game, Messi also came close to scoring. He showed his genius and wizardry on a number of occasions during the match. The 34-year-old also made a solo run from the Uruguyan half.

Argentina will now play Paraguay in their next match on June 22.