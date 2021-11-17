Buenos Aires: A lot of goals were expected when Argentina took on Brazil in a World Cup qualifier game on Tuesday hoping to end their 13-game unbeaten streak. The unbeaten streak did not end as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Lionel Messi, who has just recovered from an injury, did not look at his best as he struggled.Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL: Lionel Messi Fails to Score as Game Ends in 0-0 Draw

After the game, Messi confessed that it was not easy physically to play the game at that rhythm. Messi confirmed that he is slowly but surely picking up pace and hopes to end the year on a high.

Physically I have been standing for a long time and it is not easy to play a game with such a rhythm like this. But luckily I'm fine, little by little I'm picking up the pace and I hope to finish the year well, "said Messi as quoted by El Intransigente.com.

Messi also admitted that Argentina believed they could win the game from the outset. We always realized that we could. From the beginning, we wanted to win the game. We tried to play, sometimes we couldn’t. They also played against and we were badly stopped,” Messi added.

Due to an injury, Messi recently missed a few games for PSG as well.

During the SuperClassico, Argentina had a slight edge when it came to ball possession. Messi made a couple of runs but they did not result in goals. During the game, Argentina got six corners, while Brazil did not get a single corner.

The game was played with high intensity and that is something that is expected when the two footballing giants meet. There were seven yellow cards in total, surprisingly – no player was red-carded.