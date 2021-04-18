Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi rose to the occasion as he scored a phenomenal brace to help Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa Del Rey on Sunday. After the game and his heroics, he reacted. Messi said it was tough but Barcelona deserved to be champions. Also Read - ATH vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Copa Del Rey Final: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on April 18, Sunday

Messi took to Instagram after the match and wrote: "It was a very tough Cup and we deserved this joy! Champions !!!!!"

The scores were locked till the 60th-minute of the game and things were getting irritating and frustrating for the Barcelona fans. Then there was a flurry of goals. Barcelona scored four goals in a span of 12 minutes to seal the match and take it away from their opponent’s grasp.

Barcelona broke the deadlock on the hour mark, with Antonie Griezmann making amends for his earlier miss by sweeping home from Frenkie De Jong’s cross.

The Dutchman headed home the second to end Athletic’s resistance before Messi struck a superb brace to give new president Joan Laporta the first trophy of his second reign. “It’s very special to be captain of this club, where I’ve spent half my life,” said Messi, whose contract expires in the summer. “It’s a very special cup for me to be able to lift. It’s a pity we can’t celebrate with our fans. It was a hard year for us and to be able to celebrate this and try and win La Liga is very important. It’s a transition year, with a lot of young players, the team has become stronger.” Messi’s future is unknown but in the present, he is still proving decisive for his club.

(With agency inputs)