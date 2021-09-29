Parc de Princes: Hailing it as the ‘perfect night’, Lionel Messi looked elated after PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League clash. Messi also pointed that it was an important game for the side after their draw against Brugge. The 34-year-old also confessed that he was happy to have scored in the game.Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal in PSG Shirt in 2-0 Win Over Man City, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

"It was a perfect night against a great opponent," Messi told Canal+. "For us, it was very important to win this game after Brugge (a 1-1 draw away).

"I am very happy to have scored. I haven't played much recently, I had only played one game here. I am adapting little by little. What is important is to keep winning," he added.

Messi also reckoned with time his relationship with the PSG players will improve and with that the game will also get better.

“Our relationship will get better and better with each game. We all have to grow together, increase our level of play. We have to continue,” he said.

Admitting that it was a big game for PSG as they were playing a top side, Messi said that the side needs to continue to progress and improve for the future.

“We won a very important game against a very big rival, who was in the final last year. We must continue to progress, improve a lot of things for the future.”

With his maiden goal for PSG, he’s now scored in 17 straight Champions League seasons, joining Benzema with Cristiano Ronaldo just behind the pair at 16.

The goal was Messi’s 121st strike in the Champions League, as he moves within 14 of Ronaldo for the competition’s all-time mark.