Sao Paulo: Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi was gutted after the much-awaited FIFA World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday. As per the Brazilian health officials, four EPL players may be deported for flouting the host nation's COVID-19 norms. The authorities had tried to negotiate with Argentina officials earlier today but they had refused. They had apparently locked themselves in the dressing room before coming onto the pitch.

The four players – Emi Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Gio Lo Celso and Christian Romero – were all Argentinians. In what could be called as one of the most unprecedented events in footballing history, the Argentinian players had to leave the pitch and head to the locker-room. On the other hand, the Brazilian players remained on the pitch, looking confused.

The match started as per schedule and 10 minutes were already played and that is when play was stopped by the match referee. Messi could be spotted by the cameras, looking angry. He questioned the decision by the Brazilian authorities, as some of his compatriots were accused of breaching COVID-19 protocols. Messi said that they had been in the city for three days and nothing happened, then why now.

“It’s an embarrassment. We’ve been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?! We are not playing,” he said.

Lionel Messi to Brazilian health officials: “It’s an embarrassment. We have been in Brazil for 3 days and nothing happened.” — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 5, 2021

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was also equally surprised at what was transpiring in front of him. He said: “Why didn’t you visit us at the hotel, we’ve been in Brazil for three days!”