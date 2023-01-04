Lionel Messi Receives Guard Of Honour From Paris Saint-Germain Upon Return | Watch Video

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last month beating France in the final.

Lionel Messi reunited with his PSG teammates on Wednesday after winning the World Cup. (Image: PSG/Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi, who won his maiden World Cup with Argentina last month in Qatar, received a grand welcome and was given a guard of honour by his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and support staff on Wednesday. The event happened at the Parc des Princes and the former Barcelona star was also felicitated with a special trophy.

Earlier, Messi received a hero’s welcome when the Argentinean landed at the Paris airport as thousands of fans were waiting for their star, who achieved his long-standing dream in his final World Cup appearance. Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hattrick in the final for France, has joined PSG earlier.

The Messi-led Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final after both teams were locked 3-3 after 120 minutes of play. Messi also twice in that game before also netting during the shootout.

He scored seven goals in Qatar, taking overall World Cup tally to 13 goals and was also presented with Golden Ball. Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France four years back in Russia, received Golden Boot.