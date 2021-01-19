The Spanish Football Association on Tuesday announced that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been handed a two-match ban after receiving a red card in the final of Super Spanish Cup clash against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: PSG Confirm Interest in Barcelona Skipper With Contract Ending Soon

In the summit clash, Barcelona suffered a 2-3 defeat to Athletic as Messi received his first-ever red card in his club football career. Messi has now gotten red-carded three times in his career. The first time in 2005 in his Argentina debut vs. Hungary. The second time in 2019 once more with Argentina, this time vs. Chile at the Copa America. And the third for Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao. Also Read - Lionel Messi Ban: Barcelona Star Could be Suspended For 12 Games Following Red-Card in Spanish Super Cup Final

The RFEF, which controls disciplinary matters in Spain, in their verdict ruled out a lengthy ban for the Barcelona talisman. Messi will miss the clash against Cornella in the Copa del Rey and Elche in La Liga. Also Read - Lionel Messi Could Face Ban After First Red Card in Club Football Career For Barcelona

The incident took place in the business end of the stoppage-minute of the match when Messi was taking a run after the passing the ball on the left flank, he suddenly lost his cool when Asier Villalibre came in his path. It was a right hook in the back of the head that knocked down the Bilbao forward. Initially, the referee missed it, but after a VAR review, he showed Messi a red card for Barca skipper’s conduct.

Interestingly, Messi’s first game after completing the ban will be against Athletic in La Liga.

However, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman backed his captain after the red-card incident and it’s normal to react after opposition keeps trying to foul you.

“I can understand what Messi did. I don’t know how many times they fouled him, and it’s normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly,” Koeman said after the match.