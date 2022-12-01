Lionel Messi Remembers Diego Maradona Ahead of Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match

FIFA World Cup: Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them.

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona (© IANS)

Qatar: Ahead of their Group game against Poland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina captain Lionel Messi remembered legend Diego Maradona. Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them. “He loved the national team. He’s always been there for us and always will be,” Messi was quoted as per Fox Soccer.

Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals — and perhaps even several of them — to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup.

Poland needs a draw to qualify. Mexico needs to beat Saudi Arabia by a good margin. The Asians need just a victory to qualify. If Argentina perishes, then a draw will do good for them.

Argentina Playing XI: Emiliano, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, Enzo, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

Poland Playing XI: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Swiderski, Lewandowski.

The match is underway and Argentina is looking bright in the early stages of the game. Getting the spaces to generate an opening. The Messi-led side starts favourites against Poland, but with Robert Lewandowski in the opposite camp – they cannot be taken lightly.

This could potentially be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup match. With the weight of expectation on his shoulders, the bricks he’ll be dropping will potentially build at least half the stadium.