Lionel Messi retirement: Argentina star admits doubts over continuing after father’s death

The comments are not a retirement announcement, but they are a clear indication that Messi is thinking about what comes next

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File photo of Lionel Messi and his father. (Credits: X)

Lionel Messi has given his strongest hint yet that his football career could be nearing its end after opening up about the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

The Argentina captain wrote an emotional message on Instagram following his father’s death on August 7 at the age of 68. Jorge was a major figure in Messi’s life and career, working as his representative and adviser from his early days in football.

Messi said his father had wanted to see him play at another World Cup despite his health getting worse. He went on to play in the 2026 tournament and helped Argentina reach the final, but Spain beat the defending champions in the title clash last month. Messi later admitted that he wanted to win the trophy for his father.

“I wanted to win another World Cup, I couldn’t,” Messi wrote in his tribute. He also spoke about how difficult it was to deal with his father’s absence during the tournament.

Messi’s latest comments have added to retirement speculation that had already been building before the World Cup final. Ahead of the match against Spain, he referred to the game as his “Last Tango”, which was seen as another sign that his international career could be coming to an end.

Now, after losing his father, Messi has openly questioned his future in football.

“I don’t know how to go on,” he wrote, while also admitting that he has “serious doubts” about continuing to play for much longer.

The comments are not a retirement announcement, but they are a clear indication that Messi is thinking about what comes next. At 39, he is already in the final stage of a career that has lasted more than two decades.

Jorge’s influence on that career was huge. He was with Messi through his early years in Argentina and later became his agent and adviser. Messi has often spoken about the important role his father played as he moved from Rosario to Barcelona and eventually became one of the greatest players in football history.

The World Cup final was especially difficult for Messi because of his father’s wish to see him compete. Argentina came close to defending their title but fell short against Spain. Messi’s comments after the tournament suggested that he understood the end of his international career could be close.

His latest tribute has made the situation even more uncertain. Messi is currently taking time away from football following his father’s death, with his return to Inter Miami also unclear.