Lionel Messi retirement: Here are some of the top international records of the Argentinian ‘GOAT’

sterday, the 39-year-old, who is hurting from his beloved father Jorge Messi's unfortunate death, took to Instagram and confirmed that he will not wear the Argentinian jersey ever again

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Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts before the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, July 15, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

An era has come to an end. One of the most decorated athletes in the history of sports and one of the most sought after footballer in the globe, Lionel Messi has finally called time on his illustrious international career that lasted exactly two decades. The little boy from Rosario came as an outsider but perishes away as the man who came, who saw and left after conquering it all.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old, who is hurting from his beloved father Jorge Messi’s unfortunate death, took to Instagram and confirmed that he will not wear the Argentinian jersey ever again. That he gave everything he had for Argentina would be an understatement for what he had to go through in order to win major silverwares with La Albiceleste.

Before the world saw him become two-time Copa America champion and the World champion in 2022, Lionel Messi lost more finals than anyone could imagine. Yes, it could have been a fitting farewell had he walked away with the 2026 World Cup title as well, but the football gods wanted a different ending.

Also Read: Argentina legend Lionel Messi announces RETIREMENT from international football, says ‘I wrote these words…’

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain and somehow fans knew that it was the end.

“After the time that has passed since the final, thinking a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team. It is a decision that hurts my soul but I know it is time. I can say for sure that I always gave everything, not only in the last few years when we won everything [but] before as well, and I always fought and gave everything for the shirt, to give you joy and make you proud of being Argentinian through football,” one part of Messi’s retirement note read.

As he walks away from the international scene quietly and steadily, it’s worth looking back at some of Lionel Messi’s top international records. While so

After making his international debut in 2005, Messi went on to become Argentina’s most-capped player and their all-time leading scorer, finishing with 207 appearances and 125 goals.

Messi is the only player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, the only player to score in every stage of a single World Cup, and holds the record for most World Cup appearances (34). He also has the most Copa America appearances (39).

Other unique records include his 21-year Argentina career, 11 international hat-tricks, and becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, at 38 years and 357 days.

Messi’s biggest achievement with Argentina came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he finally lifted the trophy after losing in the 2014 final.

His international trophy collection also includes the Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the Finalissima in 2022. He also won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and Olympic gold with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Lionel Messi might be walking away from the international scene but he will still have a lot to play for at the club level. He will soon be in action for Inter Miami against Atlanta United on Sunday, September 6.